A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of child enticement Wednesday after police say he sent sexually explicit messages to and solicited sex from a minor with developmental disabilities.
From March 3 to March 6, Christopher Sanchez, 22, engaged in lewd and sexually explicit conversations with and asked for sex from the 15-year-old girl over Facebook Messenger, according to Lincoln police.
After receiving consent from the victim's mother to search the victim's cell phone, police found that Sanchez initiated contact with her and originally told her he was 16 years old. The two proceeded to have intimate conversations, and Sanchez attempted to solicit sex from the victim multiple times, according to court documents.
The victim told police the two had shared nude photos with each other over Facebook Messenger, though court documents say none of the photos were found when police reviewed their conversations.
Police involvement originally began during a missing juvenile report on March 6, when the victim was placed on runaway status. Officers located the victim in a restaurant off O Street, and court documents say she ran away to find Sanchez after learning he'd lied to her about his age.
The victim said the two never met in person.