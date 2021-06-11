Lincoln man arrested after police find more than 20 grams of meth, loaded handgun, LPD says

A Lincoln man with a suspended license was found with a loaded handgun and more than 20 grams of methamphetamine in his car on Wednesday night, according to police.

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said an officer approached Jerry Williams, 46, after he stopped at a gas station near 13th and E streets around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Spilker said Williams was known to have a suspended license

According to Spilker, the officer noticed an open alcohol container in Williams' vehicle as they spoke. The officer asked Williams to get out of the car and patted him down, Spilker said, finding 22.3 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe and $900.

Spilker said officers then had probable cause to search his car, inside of which they found a loaded 9 mm pistol. Williams is a convicted felon, prohibited from owning guns, Spilker said.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of money while violating a drug law, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while violating a drug law, resisting arrest, driving during suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container in a vehicle.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail and is being held on a $350,000 bond.

