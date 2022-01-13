Lincoln man arrested after making threats in Nebraska Union

A Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly waived a 6-inch pocket knife and declared plans to "kill somebody" on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's downtown campus Wednesday, according to court records.

Justin Wagoner, 22, had been walking near the Nebraska Union, 1400 R St., around 4 p.m. when witnesses told UNL police he waved the knife around his neck and head and said, "I'm gonna kill somebody," according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Wagoner, who is not a UNL student, then entered the union through the north doors, where officers found him walking near Starbucks, still waving the knife, according to the affidavit.

He was taken into custody peacefully and later charged with terroristic threats, a felony.

Upon his arrest, Wagoner was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

