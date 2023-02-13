A 49-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he drove through a red light early Saturday morning and crashed his Mercedes sedan into two vehicles before fleeing the area on foot, police alleged.
Peirce Williams had been driving east on O Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday when he ran a red light at 70th Street, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
Williams
Lancaster County jail
As Williams entered the intersection, his Mercedes crashed into a Ford 150, which then struck a Cadillac XLR, Vollmer said. Both the Ford and Cadillac were turning west onto O Street from the northbound lane of 70th Street.
At least four occupants involved in the crash reported minor injuries.
Police found Williams nearby after he fled the crash scene on foot. Officers tested Williams, whose blood-alcohol content was 0.101%, according to police.
William was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury crash, DUI, driving under suspension and violating a traffic signal.
Police took him to the Lancaster County Jail.
