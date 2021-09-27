Lincoln man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested on Thursday hours after he had threatened his girlfriend with a gun, prompting a standoff with the Lincoln Police Department SWAT team, according to police.

Mikhael Laravie, 38, first threw a rock at his girlfriend early Thursday morning as she fled the house, and when she returned to the residence near Southwest 32nd and West Sumner streets, he was standing in the house with a pistol in his waistband, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

The woman told police he pulled the gun and began yelling at her, Spilker said. The SWAT team was dispatched after officers first contacted Laravie.

After several hours of negotiations, Laravie was taken into custody peacefully, Spilker said. Police found a handgun and a shotgun in the house.

Laravie was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and third-degree domestic assault. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

