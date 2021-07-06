Lincoln man arrested after holding ex-girlfriend captive, threatening her with gun, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend with a gun, holding her captive for several hours and eventually letting her go to attend a fireworks show, according to Lincoln Police.

Officer Erin Spilker said Curtis H. Rollie, 42, was identified by his ex-girlfriend, who called police from a parking lot near Northwest 12th Street and Interstate 80 on Saturday, reporting that Rollie had punched her, pointed a gun at her and held her in her basement after breaking into her home earlier in the day.

The woman told police she later convinced Rollie to let her leave her house to take her children to see fireworks, Spilker said. Upon leaving, the woman immediately called police.

Officers found Rollie in the basement of the woman's home, where they also found two handguns — a 9 mm pistol and a .22-caliber handgun — both reported as stolen, Spilker said. Rollie had two Lancaster County warrants out for his arrest.