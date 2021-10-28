 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested after high-speed chase, state patrol says
Lincoln man arrested after high-speed chase, state patrol says

A Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from a potential traffic stop.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a Toyota Celica in west Lincoln for reckless driving. The driver sped up and the trooper initiated a pursuit, according to a news release from the patrol.

The driver, Charles Rothman, continued south on U.S. 77, at times driving on the shoulder of the northbound lanes before he turned around and headed north on the shoulder of the southbound lanes.

The chase continued, with speeds reaching up to 100 mph, until the Celica went into a ditch and got stuck.

Rothman, 31, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and for an active warrant for violation of parole. He was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

