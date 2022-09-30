Lincoln man arrested after he hit woman, 3-month-old child, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested this week after he allegedly hit a woman and the woman's child earlier this month, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Clinton Seabrook, 30, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, child abuse, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment for an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 11.

At about 5 a.m. Sept. 11, officers responded to the 1000 block of C Street after a man reported a physical altercation in the area. There, an officer made contact with a 22-year-old woman who had significant swelling to her right eye and blood on her shoulder and chest, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman told police Seabrook became upset with her about a Facebook post and began hitting her while she was in bed. She attempted to flee by running outside while holding her 3-month-old child.

The woman said Seabrook then chased her, holding a kitchen knife and eventually caught up to her and struck her again, and also hit the child in the back. The child was not observed to have any injuries, police said.

Seabrook fled after the woman dropped to the ground and started yelling for help. He was contacted in the area of 33rd and Holdrege streets early Tuesday morning and arrested.

A judge Thursday set Seabrook's percentage bond at $100,000, meaning he must pay $10,000 to be released from jail.