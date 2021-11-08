Lincoln man arrested after hammer attack that sent man to hospital, police say

A Lincoln man who police say attacked another man with a hammer, hospitalizing him with head injuries, was arrested on Saturday -- eight days after the alleged attack occurred.

Police originally said that Trevon Burage, 22, wielded the hammer and struck the 21-year-old victim on Oct. 28 as he sat in a car in a Lincoln parking lot, waiting to buy shoes.

But Officer Erin Spilker said Monday the 21-year-old had in fact been waiting to purchase marijuana, though there's no indication the attack had anything to do with the purchase, she said.

Instead, police believe the attack was motivated by some sort of revenge. Spilker said the 21-year-old is Burage's sister's ex-boyfriend.

The 21-year-old required surgery to address "significant facial injuries," Spilker said. He has since been released from the hospital.

Burage was arrested Saturday morning at his northeast Lincoln home. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.