Police arrested a Lincoln man at his home Friday morning after he got 5½ pounds of methamphetamine in the mail.

Officer Angela Sands said shortly after 10:30 a.m. a federal search warrant was served on a box sent to Lincoln from California and intercepted by the United States Postal Service.

She said the package contained five packages of suspected meth weighing a total of 2,501 grams. Sands said after it tested positive for meth, it was repackaged and delivered to Dylan Dahlgren, 27, 6731 Rockwood Lane, who said he was expecting the package.

Police arrested him for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

