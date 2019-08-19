Police arrested a Lincoln man at his home Friday morning after he got 5½ pounds of methamphetamine in the mail.
Officer Angela Sands said shortly after 10:30 a.m. a federal search warrant was served on a box sent to Lincoln from California and intercepted by the United States Postal Service.
She said the package contained five packages of suspected meth weighing a total of 2,501 grams. Sands said after it tested positive for meth, it was repackaged and delivered to Dylan Dahlgren, 27, 6731 Rockwood Lane, who said he was expecting the package.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Police arrested him for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: HOLOVICH, ALEXANDER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/27/1968 Booking Time: 08/18/2019 / 15:38:33 Charges: INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: WRIGHT, CHRISTINE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/22/1978 Booking Time: 08/18/2019 / 15:23:37 Charges: VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: FLAMIG, ELLA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/17/1997 Booking Time: 08/18/2019 / 13:02:22 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: ALVIS, ARTEMIO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/01/1974 Booking Time: 08/18/2019 / 12:11:53 Charges: CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) NO OPERATOR LICENSE (M3) FICTITIOUS PLATES/UNLAWFUL DISPLAY (M3) DUI-.15+ (1ST OFF) (MW) POSS/CONSUME OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEH (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: GANDARA, COREY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/19/1993 Booking Time: 08/18/2019 / 10:14:27 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: SIFFORD, LEVI Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/06/1995 Booking Time: 08/18/2019 / 05:47:27 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: GRANT, JEREMY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 09/06/1973 Booking Time: 08/18/2019 / 03:25:28 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: RICHARDSON, CARLY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/18/1978 Booking Time: 08/18/2019 / 03:21:22 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: DALE, JOSE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 10/05/1993 Booking Time: 08/18/2019 / 02:28:18 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: GOODMAN, KEVIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/22/1966 Booking Time: 08/17/2019 / 23:19:26 Charges: PARKS:POSSESS OR CONSUME ALCOHOL (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: JENSEN, JERAMIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/18/1999 Booking Time: 08/17/2019 / 22:50:52 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: HELMICK, TOREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/18/1986 Booking Time: 08/17/2019 / 21:22:32 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: CAYOU, LINDSEY Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 05/16/1990 Booking Time: 08/17/2019 / 20:43:51 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: LUKASSEN, GREGORY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/20/1972 Booking Time: 08/17/2019 / 20:25:48 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: KING, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/01/1958 Booking Time: 08/17/2019 / 19:04:15 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: HOEGEMEYER, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/15/1985 Booking Time: 08/17/2019 / 18:18:46 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 1ST DEGREE (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: STIDHEM, SCOTT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/19/1977 Booking Time: 08/17/2019 / 14:39:05 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: CECETKA, RUTH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/13/1966 Booking Time: 08/17/2019 / 00:41:02 Charges: ACCESSORY TO CLASS 2 FELONY (F3A) ACCESSORY TO CLASS 2 FELONY (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: LARSEN, CHASE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/15/1990 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 23:36:31 Charges: FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: UEDING, NATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/16/1992 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 23:21:07 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) VIOLATION OF PAROLE (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: BRAINARD, TANYA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/15/1971 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 20:19:13 Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: ADAME, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/10/1966 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 17:17:53 Charges: DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: NICHOLAS, ARIC Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/27/1988 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 16:16:10 Charges: POSS/CONSUME OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEH (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SEXUAL ASSAULT, 1ST DEGREE (F2) POSS K2/SYNTHETIC MARIJ,1 OZ/LESS-1ST (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: HENDERSON, FRENNEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/26/1988 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 15:28:38 Charges: HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: BROWN, MORGAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/18/1995 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 15:02:17 Charges: FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-GOV WRNT (F) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATT POSS CONT SUBST W/INT TO DELIVER (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: DAHLGREN, DYLAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/17/1992 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 14:53:25 Charges: DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: LEAFTY, RON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/11/1982 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 14:49:27 Charges: POSS FIREARM BY PROHIBITED PERSON,2ND/SUBSQ (F1B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: TORRES, PEDRO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 02/21/1984 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 14:05:50 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: TOWNES, BERNARD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/15/1955 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 13:48:32 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, KEATON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/17/1990 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 10:47:35 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: WERNER, ALEIGHA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/11/1995 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 10:22:38 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 1 MISD(M2) (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: COLEMAN, JOHNATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/10/1991 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 10:02:26 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: ARKULARI, ELYSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/18/1997 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 09:39:28 Charges: 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-19-2019
Last, First Name: GARCIA, CHELAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/12/1993 Booking Time: 08/16/2019 / 09:21:15 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.