 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested after fleeing overnight crash, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash near 11th and L streets

Robinson Juarez, 33, of Lincoln ws arrested and three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash near 11th and L streets late Monday night.

 Colton Stone, Lincoln Journal Star

A 33-year-old Lincoln man was arrested and three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash near 11th and L streets late Monday night.

Robinson Juarez was driving his 2012 Honda Accord south on 11th Street at 11:44 p.m. Monday when he ran a red light and crashed into a transport van that was westbound on L Street, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

The van's three occupants were hospitalized, Armstrong said.

Juarez, who initially fled the scene on foot, later called police and reported he had been in a crash but didn't remember what happened, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said. Police took him into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday. 

Juarez was arrested on suspicion of fleeing the scene of an injury accident. He was also ticketed for DUI, no proof of insurance and violating a traffic signal.

Nebraska man charged in sexual assault of 8-year-old, court records show
Judge orders evaluation for Bellevue Sonic shooter; attorney cites solitary confinement
Iowa man wanted for emailing threats to Nebraska politicians, court records show
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News