Lincoln man arrested after fleeing overnight crash, police say

A 33-year-old Lincoln man was arrested and three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash near 11th and L streets late Monday night.

Robinson Juarez was driving his 2012 Honda Accord south on 11th Street at 11:44 p.m. Monday when he ran a red light and crashed into a transport van that was westbound on L Street, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

The van's three occupants were hospitalized, Armstrong said.

Juarez, who initially fled the scene on foot, later called police and reported he had been in a crash but didn't remember what happened, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said. Police took him into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Juarez was arrested on suspicion of fleeing the scene of an injury accident. He was also ticketed for DUI, no proof of insurance and violating a traffic signal.

