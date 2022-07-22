Lincoln man arrested after bus dispute leads to stabbing, police say

A 29-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Friday after police say his dispute with another man on a StarTran bus ultimately devolved into a stabbing in downtown Lincoln.
Hser Htoo and a 37-year-old man were removed from the city bus near 11th and N streets around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after an argument, Lincoln Police said in a news release. The department did not describe the nature of the disagreement.
Their disagreement continued at the bus stop before Htoo wielded a knife and stabbed the man, who remains hospitalized with life-threatening injures, the police said.
A Nebraska State trooper found and arrested the 29-year-old near 12th and P streets in the minutes after the alleged attack. He was jailed on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Southbound traffic on 11th Street between N and O streets was blocked off for several hours Friday morning but had reopened by 3:30 p.m.
