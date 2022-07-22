 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man arrested after bus dispute leads to stabbing, police say

  Updated
  • 0
Stabbing

Officers were called to the area of 11th and O streets at about 9:30 a.m. They located a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Stille.

 Andrew Wegley, Lincoln Journal Star

A 29-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Friday after police say his dispute with another man on a StarTran bus ultimately devolved into a stabbing in downtown Lincoln.

Hser Htoo and a 37-year-old man were removed from the city bus near 11th and N streets around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after an argument, Lincoln Police said in a news release. The department did not describe the nature of the disagreement.

Hser Htoo

Htoo

Their disagreement continued at the bus stop before Htoo wielded a knife and stabbed the man, who remains hospitalized with life-threatening injures, the police said.

A Nebraska State trooper found and arrested the 29-year-old near 12th and P streets in the minutes after the alleged attack. He was jailed on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Southbound traffic on 11th Street between N and O streets was blocked off for several hours Friday morning but had reopened by 3:30 p.m.

Friday's stabbing marks at least the second such instance in the same block of 11th Street this year. In February, a 40-year-old Lincoln man attacked a 69-year-old man at the bus stop in an apparent random act of violence that resulted in serious injuries, the police said then.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

