Lincoln man arrested after breaking into two houses, shoplifting whiskey, police say
  • Updated
A 28-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after police said he broke into two homes and shoplifted a pack of Southern Comfort shooters from a nearby store in a matter of minutes on Sunday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said a woman and a man saw Baron Collier holding the woman's purse inside a home near 54th and Orchard streets at about 11 a.m. on Sunday

Baron Collier

Collier

Collier fled the home, Spilker said, but a neighbor saw him rummaging through the purse in their backyard shortly after. 

Using a description given by witnesses, police found Collier behind a liquor store near 48th and Starr streets. Spilker said he had stolen a 12-pack of whiskey shooters from the store.

As officers canvassed the neighborhood, Spilker said they learned that Collier had broken into another house in the area, where he kicked in the back door.

Collier was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal mischief, shoplifting and two counts of criminal trespassing. He was also arrested on suspicion of a robbery that occurred July 22 at the NP Mart near 28th and O streets. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

