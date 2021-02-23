 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested after being found passed out in fast-food drive-thru
A 911 call about a man passed out in the drive-thru at the Sonic on South 48th Street led to a 28-year-old Lincoln man's arrest Friday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called there around 9:30 p.m. and found Demitrius Perkins in a black Nissan Altima. After the officer woke him, Perkins allegedly gave a false name initially, but ultimately gave his real name and was arrested on four warrants. 

Demitrius Perkins

When the officer patted Perkins down, he felt the bulge of a gun in his waistband and found a loaded .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, she said. Spilker said he is a convicted felon and can't legally possess a firearm.

Police arrested Perkins on the warrants and on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. 

Perkins was out of jail on bond in connection to a high-speed chase last May with the Nebraska State Patrol on Interstate 80 near Aurora. Troopers say they found 22 pounds of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash in the car.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

