Lincoln man arrested after assault that sent his roommate to hospital

Police arrested a 41-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday after allegedly getting into a wrestling match with his roommate and assaulting him with a box cutter.

Officer Erin Spilker said at 9:30 a.m. they were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of F Street, where a 37-year-old man said his roommate had just assaulted him and was leaving.

Police arrested Kambiz Amjad after finding him getting into his vehicle.

Spilker said they found the victim with multiple scratches to his torso, bruising to his body and face and a cut to his arm. Police called an ambulance after he showed signs of a head injury.

He told officers Amjad started punching walls and doors and when he tried to intervene to stop him he turned on him and began hitting him in the head. Spilker said they got into a wrestling match, during which the victim fell into a window hitting his head and causing the window to break.

He also said Amjad threatened him with a box cutter. Due to one of the victim's wounds, they believe he was cut with it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

