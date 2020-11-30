 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly shooting at Arnold Heights home
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested after allegedly shooting at Arnold Heights home

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a 21-year-old Lincoln man in connection to gunshots being fired at a home in Arnold Heights on Sunday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called to the 5000 block of West Benton Street just before 10 p.m. A 21-year-old woman said she had an argument with her ex-boyfriend, James Thornton, and that he'd threatened to go get a gun and shoot the house up. 

James Thornton

James Thornton

She said the woman and two friends who live in the area all went inside. Shortly after, they heard gunshots. There were two other adults and a 12-year-old inside the house at the time.

Spilker said police found a spent 9mm shell casing on the street and a bullet hole on the exterior of the home. The bullet had gone through two walls.

She said the victim said she saw Thornton drive away in a Honda that had been spray-painted black. Minutes after police were sent out on the call, an officer saw a spray-painted Honda at Northwest 12th and West Adams. 

Nebraska pays $850K to women attacked by prison escapee

The car sped away, then swerved and struck a pillar under the Interstate 80 overpass at the Lincoln Airport exit. Thornton was taken to a hospital, then arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Spilker said they found two 9mm magazines in the car but no gun.

Police: 31-year-old slashed by stranger in parking lot of Lincoln Walmart

CRIME STOPPERS CASES

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News