Lincoln man arrested after allegedly shooting at Arnold Heights home

Police say they arrested a 21-year-old Lincoln man in connection to gunshots being fired at a home in Arnold Heights on Sunday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called to the 5000 block of West Benton Street just before 10 p.m. A 21-year-old woman said she had an argument with her ex-boyfriend, James Thornton, and that he'd threatened to go get a gun and shoot the house up.

She said the woman and two friends who live in the area all went inside. Shortly after, they heard gunshots. There were two other adults and a 12-year-old inside the house at the time.

Spilker said police found a spent 9mm shell casing on the street and a bullet hole on the exterior of the home. The bullet had gone through two walls.

She said the victim said she saw Thornton drive away in a Honda that had been spray-painted black. Minutes after police were sent out on the call, an officer saw a spray-painted Honda at Northwest 12th and West Adams.

The car sped away, then swerved and struck a pillar under the Interstate 80 overpass at the Lincoln Airport exit. Thornton was taken to a hospital, then arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm and use of a firearm to commit a felony.