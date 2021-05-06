Lincoln man arrested after allegedly setting fires at Pioneers Park

A 58-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly setting fires in Pioneers Park.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to the western area of the park on a Lincoln Parks and Recreation employee's report of someone setting grass on fire.
He said officers arrived to find Thomas Pulec walking toward the west exit.
Bonkiewicz said they discovered that Pulec had lit multiple fires, burning three large prairie grass areas and four mature trees.
He said the current damage is at least $3,500.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with help from the Air National Guard and Lincoln Parks and Rec, put out the fires.
Officers arrested Pulec on suspicion of third-degree arson.
