 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly setting fires at Pioneers Park
0 comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested after allegedly setting fires at Pioneers Park

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 58-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly setting fires in Pioneers Park.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to the western area of the park on a Lincoln Parks and Recreation employee's report of someone setting grass on fire.

Thomas Pulec

Thomas Pulec

He said officers arrived to find Thomas Pulec walking toward the west exit.

Bonkiewicz said they discovered that Pulec had lit multiple fires, burning three large prairie grass areas and four mature trees.

He said the current damage is at least $3,500.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with help from the Air National Guard and Lincoln Parks and Rec, put out the fires.

Officers arrested Pulec on suspicion of third-degree arson.

Fake oxycodone pills are circulating in Lincoln and causing overdoses, police say
Carload of teen girls crashed into Lincoln garage after officer tried to stop them
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicago suburb to pay reparations through housing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News