Lincoln man arrested after allegedly robbing convenience store, threatening clerk, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in October and threatened the store clerk, according to court documents.

At about 6 a.m. on Oct. 8, Lincoln Police were called to the Kwik Shop at 2302 Cornhusker Highway on a report of a robbery. The store clerk reported that a man, later identified as 31-year-old Marion Stanley, grabbed several items and left without paying.

The clerk said Stanley returned a short time later and approached the counter. When the clerk confronted him about the theft, Stanley replied "say it to my Mac 11," Officer Victor Wharry said in the affidavit for Stanley's arrest.

Stanley continued to make threats toward the clerk and at one point flashed a handgun, according to the affidavit. He then took a bottle of alcohol and left again without paying.

After the clerk provided a description of the man, police prepared a photo lineup, and the clerk identified Stanley as the suspect. Police also reviewed surveillance footage from the Kwik Shop, and Stanley was identified as the person in the store. The video showed that Stanley stole approximately $50 in merchandise, according to court documents.

Stanley was arrested Sunday after he was the passenger in a vehicle involved in an accident at the intersection of 10th and L streets. He was booked into the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of robbery and terroristic threats.