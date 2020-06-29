You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly breaking in, trashing travel agency
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly breaking in, trashing travel agency

Police arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man Saturday morning after he allegedly broke into a travel agency near 34th Street and Old Cheney Road, left the place in shambles and laid down outside in the bushes.

Officer Erin Spilker said Jeremey S. Thomas went to jail on suspicion of felony criminal mischief after a passerby saw him and called police to Cornerstone Travel just before 7 a.m.

She said officers arrived to find Thomas still lying in the bushes. They also found several windows in the back of the building broken and went inside to find desks and cabinets tipped over, computers and a big TV smashed and "everything in disarray."

Spilker said police found evidence to believe Thomas had been inside the building. He also had an injury to his arm consistent with damage to windows and items inside.

On incident report, police estimated the damage at $10,500.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

