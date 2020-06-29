Lincoln man arrested after allegedly breaking in, trashing travel agency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man Saturday morning after he allegedly broke into a travel agency near 34th Street and Old Cheney Road, left the place in shambles and laid down outside in the bushes.

Officer Erin Spilker said Jeremey S. Thomas went to jail on suspicion of felony criminal mischief after a passerby saw him and called police to Cornerstone Travel just before 7 a.m.

She said officers arrived to find Thomas still lying in the bushes. They also found several windows in the back of the building broken and went inside to find desks and cabinets tipped over, computers and a big TV smashed and "everything in disarray."

Spilker said police found evidence to believe Thomas had been inside the building. He also had an injury to his arm consistent with damage to windows and items inside.

On incident report, police estimated the damage at $10,500.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

