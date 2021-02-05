 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested after alleged domestic assault with hatchet
Lincoln man arrested after alleged domestic assault with hatchet

A 29-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday evening on multiple charges stemming from an alleged domestic assault that morning.

Nathan Ueding was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, strangulation, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment in connection with the incident in the 700 block of South 45th Street.

Nathan Ueding

A woman told police that, at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Ueding had assaulted her and not allowed her to leave the home for several hours, according to Officer Erin Spilker. The woman reported being struck with a hatchet during the assault, and officers observed significant bruising all over her body, Spilker said.

A search of the house found a hammer and hatchet in the bedroom along with corroborating evidence of the assault.

Officers learned that Ueding was sitting in a vehicle outside the victim’s workplace at about 7 p.m. Thursday. He was arrested there and taken into custody.

