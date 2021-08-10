Lincoln man armed with machete demanded money from ATM user, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested on Tuesday after he flashed a machete at a man who was using an ATM, demanding money, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said LPD found Clevone J. Furby, 32, shortly after arriving at the U-Stop near 21st and K streets just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, where a caller had reported the incident.

Furby was detained as officers searched for the victim, Spilker said. The man told police he entered the convenience store to withdraw money from the ATM when Furby approached him, pushing the machete against him and demanding money, Spilker said. The man was able to get away.

Officers later found Furby carrying a machete with a 10¼-inch blade in a sheath, as well as 0.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Furby was arrested on suspicion of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.