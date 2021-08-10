 Skip to main content
Lincoln man armed with machete demanded money from ATM user, police say
Lincoln man armed with machete demanded money from ATM user, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested on Tuesday after he flashed a machete at a man who was using an ATM, demanding money, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said LPD found Clevone J. Furby, 32, shortly after arriving at the U-Stop near 21st and K streets just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, where a caller had reported the incident. 

Clevone Furby

Furby

Furby was detained as officers searched for the victim, Spilker said. The man told police he entered the convenience store to withdraw money from the ATM when Furby approached him, pushing the machete against him and demanding money, Spilker said. The man was able to get away. 

Officers later found Furby carrying a machete with a 10¼-inch blade in a sheath, as well as 0.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Furby was arrested on suspicion of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

