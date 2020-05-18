You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man alleges he woke to woman holding a gun to his head
Lincoln police arrested a 40-year-old Lincoln woman Sunday night for allegedly waking a man up by pressing a gun to his head.

Prosecutors charged Heidi Wegele on Monday with terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for the incident.

In an affidavit for her arrest, police say they were called to a home near 63rd Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on a 44-year-old man's report that he woke to Wegele pressing one of his handguns to his head and asking "How does this feel?"

He said he took the gun from her and called the police. The chamber was empty. 

Police said he told them they had argued earlier that night about pandemic precautions and that Wegele was intoxicated when he went to sleep. 

She denied a weapon was involved.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

