Lincoln man allegedly threatened workers with gun, police say; SWAT team called in
Lincoln man allegedly threatened workers with gun, police say; SWAT team called in

  Updated
A standoff at a University Place apartment Tuesday night led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man for an alleged assault and threat with a gun.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of Huntington Avenue.

Nathaniel Tromblee

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a woman told police Nathaniel Tromblee had been harassing construction workers at the complex. When she told him to stop, he shoved her into a wall. 

A construction worker told police the man had been telling the workers he would fight and kill them, at one point pointing a gun at them.

Bonkiewicz said a witness gave police a video that captured Tromblee shouting, “I'll shoot you with this f---ing 9 millimeter. I'll shoot you and your friends.”

When police got there, Tromblee barricaded himself in the apartment, and LPD called its SWAT team. After five hours of negotiating with Tromblee, he finally exited the apartment and was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and domestic assault.

Bonkiewicz said they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

