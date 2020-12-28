Lincoln man allegedly spotted starting car fire, police say

Police arrested a 37-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of arson after allegedly catching him starting a car on fire.

It happened at Pham Motor Sports, 2525 State Fair Park Drive, just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said a witness called 911 after seeing someone breaking into a vehicle in the lot, and an officer arrived to find Steven Howard standing next to a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Vigil said the officer saw the SUV erupt in flames and Howard walking away. The officer caught him nearby.

He said after a review of video evidence, police arrested Howard on suspicion of second-degree arson.

