 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man allegedly spotted starting car fire, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man allegedly spotted starting car fire, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 37-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of arson after allegedly catching him starting a car on fire.

It happened at Pham Motor Sports, 2525 State Fair Park Drive, just after 9 p.m. Sunday. 

Steven Howard

Steven Howard

Sgt. Chris Vigil said a witness called 911 after seeing someone breaking into a vehicle in the lot, and an officer arrived to find Steven Howard standing next to a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Vigil said the officer saw the SUV erupt in flames and Howard walking away. The officer caught him nearby. 

He said after a review of video evidence, police arrested Howard on suspicion of second-degree arson.

Man rescued from ice shelf on Holmes Lake
39-year-old and 2 dogs recovering from shooting on Christmas

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News