Lincoln man allegedly sets apartment fire, calls 911 on himself

A Lincoln man Saturday started a fire in a skillet on his stovetop in what police say was an attempt to burn his apartment building down, according to Lincoln Police.

Jay Badorek called first responders after allegedly starting the fire in his apartment unit near 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Officer Erin Spilker said.

As Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews put the fire out — it caused damage to the cabinets and a wall in Badorek's kitchen, according to court records — Lincoln Police conducted interviews and arrested the 67-year-old on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Spilker said Badorek had intentionally lit the fire in an effort to burn the building down amid an ongoing dispute with neighbors. He was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the Lancaster County jail.

The blaze caused about $700 in damage, Spilker said — entirely to Badorek's apartment unit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.