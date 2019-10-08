{{featured_button_text}}

A 51-year-old Lincoln man stands accused of three counts of unlawful intrusion for allegedly setting up video cameras in his house to secretly record people in the bathroom and bedroom.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Scott Nickell with the felonies, and a judge set his bond at $150,000.

On Oct. 1, a woman reported to Lincoln police that she had become suspicious of Nickell.

In an affidavit for Nickell’s arrest, Officer John Brandl said the woman told police she searched the house and found a wildlife trail camera pointing toward a bedroom and a 1-inch-by-1-inch camera in the lights in a bathroom. She told police she also found digital storage cards hidden around the house.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Police conducted a search of the house later that day and found more memory cards, allegedly including videos of three people in a state of undress who had been recorded without their consent.

Police arrested Nickell on Thursday.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments