Prosecutors charged a 39-year-old Lincoln man with four felonies Wednesday after a 10-year-old girl told investigators she woke up at a sleepover to find the man touching and photographing her, police alleged in court filings.

Nathen Mcthenia is accused of touching the girl underneath her shirt and taking photos of her bare bottom as she slept at a sleepover in the Belmont neighborhood in October, Lincoln Police Investigator Robert Norton said in the affidavit for Mcthenia's arrest.

The girl reported the incident to police in March, telling investigators that she woke up to Mcthenia touching her and, she said, he had asked her earlier in the night if she was a heavy sleeper, Norton said in the affidavit.

The 39-year-old was arrested Tuesday.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Mcthenia with generation of child pornography, possession of child pornography, third-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse.

At his initial court hearing Thursday afternoon, Judge Laurie Yardley set a percentage bond at $750,000. He must pay $75,000 to be released.

