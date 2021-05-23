Lincoln man accused of threatening woman with knife

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was arrested early Sunday after police say he used a knife to threaten a woman he was staying with.

Lincoln Police Department Capt. Tarvis Banks said officers arrested Treyvonn Ironshell around 12 a.m. Sunday morning after the woman reported the incident.

Banks said the woman asked Ironshell to leave her home in the 1400 block of Ninth Street, where Ironshell had been staying before an argument ensued. During the argument, Ironshell grabbed a knife and threatened the woman, according to police.

He fled the home on foot before police arrived on scene. Banks said Ironshell was arrested a few blocks away and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Ironshell was on probation after he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of probation last July after pleading no contest to attempted first-degree assault for an incident that landed his 3-month-old daughter in an Omaha hospital with bleeding on her brain. Ironshell was 17 at the time.

