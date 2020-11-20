 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of threatening woman with a loaded gun early Friday
Lincoln man accused of threatening woman with a loaded gun early Friday

Police arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln man early Friday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her with a loaded gun.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were sent out to a home in the 3200 block of U Street at around 2 a.m. on a disturbance and told there was a man with a gun there.

James T. Williams

He was gone when police got there, but a 29-year-old woman told officers James T. Williams had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her and her family. He left with the gun.

Spilker said police searched the area and found a loaded gun, like the one the woman described, in a trash can a block away on Vine Street.

Officers returned to the home, heard yelling inside and found Williams had returned. They arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and third-degree domestic assault.

