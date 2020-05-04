Lincoln man accused of threatening two men by pointing rifle at them, saying 'pow'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police arrested a 21-year-old Lincoln man Friday for allegedly threatening two people with a rifle the day before.

Officer Erin Spilker said it started Thursday around 4:30 p.m. when police were called to the area of West Lincoln Park, at Fourth Street and West Nance Avenue, on a weapons violation.

She said two men, 18 and 29, told police that while they were parked a red Toyota Camry pulled up beside them, and the driver raised up a black rifle, pointed it at them and started laughing.

They said the car drove past them a second time, with the rifle hanging out the window pointed at them, and the driver said "pow" as if shooting the gun.

They told police they feared for their lives.

Spilker said one of the victims recognized the man as Dajuor Haynes.

On Friday around 1 p.m., officers arrived at Haynes' residence and saw him walk out on his apartment balcony holding an AR-style rifle, then walk in and out of the apartment several more times holding the gun, Spilker said.

When Haynes walked outside to take out the trash, officers talked to him and he was arrested.