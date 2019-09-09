{{featured_button_text}}

Police say a 37-year-old Lincoln man was picked up Friday night for terroristic threats after he allegedly pointed a BB gun that looked like a real handgun at a man in Belmont.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. near 19th and Knox streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a 23-year-old man told police he arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s home to pick up their daughter when a friend of his ex’s, Jamarco O. Mattox, began shouting at him and challenging him to fight, then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him.

Bonkiewicz said the victim ran to his vehicle with his child and sought safety at nearby business until police arrived.

He said officers searched the home, found a black BB gun that looked nearly identical to a Glock 19 handgun and arrested Mattox on suspicion of terroristic threats.

Lori Pilger

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

