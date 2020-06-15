Lincoln man accused of threatening hotel clerk with a knife, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police say they arrested a 35-year-old man Sunday after he allegedly threatened a clerk with a knife at a hotel near the Lincoln airport.

Officer Erin Spilker said when they got to the Luxury Inn, 2940 N.W. 12th St., at around 2 p.m., Matthew Stinson was gone, but a clerk told them Stinson had come into the lobby holding a knife and threatening to kill him and made comments about hurting others as he left.

Spilker said police found Stinson, of Lincoln, at around 8 p.m. near First and P streets. She said he threw a can at the officers and took off running, but they caught up to him a short time later and arrested him after finding a folding pocket knife on him.

He went to jail on suspicion of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, resisting arrest and terroristic threats.

