Lincoln man accused of threatening customer with a knife at Lincoln restaurant
Lincoln man accused of threatening customer with a knife at Lincoln restaurant

A 55-year-old Lincoln man went to jail early Thursday after allegedly threatening a customer at a D'Leon's location with a knife.

Police Capt. Todd Kocian said it happened at the 12th and South streets location at 12:40 a.m.

William McKnight

He said officers were called there after William McKnight asked another customer to buy him food, then got mad and started yelling at people in the restaurant. Kocian said witnesses told police he had a knife in his hand.

Police came and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

