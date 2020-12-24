Lincoln man accused of threatening customer with a knife at Lincoln restaurant

A 55-year-old Lincoln man went to jail early Thursday after allegedly threatening a customer at a D'Leon's location with a knife.

Police Capt. Todd Kocian said it happened at the 12th and South streets location at 12:40 a.m.

He said officers were called there after William McKnight asked another customer to buy him food, then got mad and started yelling at people in the restaurant. Kocian said witnesses told police he had a knife in his hand.

Police came and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

