Police arrested a 40-year-old Lincoln man Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened a 60-year-old man with a tire iron.

Christopher Bouwens, 2430 R St., was jailed on suspicion of terroristic threats.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called to the Meeting Place, 2748 S St., about a disturbance and arrived to find Bouwens with a tire iron raised above his head. Police were able to de-escalate the situation and persuade Bouwens to put it down without anyone being injured.

Police said witnesses told them Bouwens was kicking the back of a 60-year-old man’s truck; when the victim confronted him about it, Bouwens threatened to kill him.

