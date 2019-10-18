A Lincoln man has been charged with burglary for allegedly stealing two rifles from a west Lincoln self-storage business earlier this month.
Robert Gadsby, 38, made his first court appearance Thursday on the charge.
The owner of Economy Self Storage, near Second and A streets, reported the burglary Oct. 7. Locks had been cut on three units. Two semi-automatic rifles — a Maadi and a Ruger Mini-14 Ranch together worth an estimated $1,900 — had been taken from one of the units.
In court records, police say they developed Gadsby as a suspect and arrested him Wednesday after stopping him driving near 48th and Vine streets.