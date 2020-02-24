Lincoln man accused of swerving to hit oncoming vehicle, injuring two women

Police arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man for allegedly swerving to collide with an oncoming Chevy Tahoe at Ninth and Adams streets just before midnight Friday.

Brent Taylor was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault.

Officer Erin Spilker said two women — a 40-year-old passenger in Taylor's Jeep and a 47-year-old woman driving the Tahoe with which he collided — were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

She said Taylor had left the scene but officers found him nearby with injuries and intoxicated.

He was ticketed with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and willful reckless driving.

