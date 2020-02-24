Lincoln man accused of swerving to hit oncoming vehicle, injuring two women

Police arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man for allegedly swerving to collide with an oncoming Chevy Tahoe at Ninth and Adams streets just before midnight Friday.
Brent Taylor was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault.
Officer Erin Spilker said two women — a 40-year-old passenger in Taylor's Jeep and a 47-year-old woman driving the Tahoe with which he collided — were taken to a hospital for their injuries.
She said Taylor had left the scene but officers found him nearby with injuries and intoxicated.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
He was ticketed with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and willful reckless driving.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-24-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email