You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man accused of swerving to hit oncoming vehicle, injuring two women
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man accused of swerving to hit oncoming vehicle, injuring two women

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man for allegedly swerving to collide with an oncoming Chevy Tahoe at Ninth and Adams streets just before midnight Friday.

Brent Taylor was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault.

Brent Taylor

Brent Taylor

Officer Erin Spilker said two women — a 40-year-old passenger in Taylor's Jeep  and a 47-year-old woman driving the Tahoe with which he collided — were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

She said Taylor had left the scene but officers found him nearby with injuries and intoxicated.

He was ticketed with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and willful reckless driving.

Inmate assault sends two prison staffers to hospital
Electrical issue in garage to blame for large north Lincoln fire, LFR says; one firefighter injured
Man suspected of setting fire that destroyed historic church

Today's jail mugshots

View Comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News