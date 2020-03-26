Lincoln man accused of stealing $1,700 ring from downtown jewelry store

Prosecutors charged a 35-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday with felony theft for allegedly taking off with a $1,700 ring from a jewelry store display case last week.

Officer Erin Spilker said police arrested Dustin Cemper on Tuesday following a call to an unrelated disturbance near 18th and E streets around 11 p.m.

She said police had been looking for Cemper in connection to the March 19 theft over the lunch hour at Fred Witt Jewelers at 12th and O streets. The business had reported a man had come in asking about women's rings, sat at a display case, then left without buying anything. They later discovered a ring was missing from the display case.

Police said surveillance video showed the man reach behind the cabinet and take the ring from the case. It was described as a white gold ring with a round solitaire center stone three-quarter carat cubic zirconia, used for the purpose of display, and about eight small round real diamonds on either side.

Spilker said fingerprints taken from the display case where the thief had leaned came back to Cemper.

