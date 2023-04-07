A 41-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested and charged with identity theft for allegedly applying for loans in a stranger's name for purchases that added up to more than $12,000.

Aaron Bienka could face up to 20 years in prison on the charge, if he's convicted.

In court records, Lincoln Police Investigator Michael Wambold said that in January, a 44-year-old Lincoln woman reported she had been the victim of identity theft, which she discovered when she applied for a loan and learned of a debt that had been turned over to a debt collection agency.

Wambold said the woman found out the debt was due to a series of loans obtained in her name with Affirm.com, an online shopping app she'd never heard of.

The shipping address for nearly all of the purchases was Bienka's, the investigator said. On Thursday, police served a search warrant there, found several of the stolen items and arrested Bienka, Wambold said.

