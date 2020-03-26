You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man accused of stealing $1,700 cubic zirconia ring from downtown jewelry store
Dustin Cemper

Dustin Cemper

 Courtesy photo

Prosecutors charged a 35-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday with felony theft for allegedly taking off with a $1,700 cubic zirconia ring from a jewelry store display case last week.

Officer Erin Spilker said police arrested Dustin Cemper on Tuesday following a call to an unrelated disturbance near 18th and E streets around 11 p.m.

She said police had been looking for Cemper in connection to the March 19 theft over the lunch hour at Fred Witt Jewelers at 12th and O streets. The business had reported a man had come in asking about women's rings, sat at a display case, then left without buying anything. They later discovered a ring was missing from the display case. 

Police said surveillance video showed the man reach behind the cabinet and take the ring from the case. It was described as a white gold ring with a round solitaire center stone ¾-carat cubic zirconia and about eight small round diamonds on either side. 

Spilker said fingerprints taken from the display case where the thief had leaned came back to Cemper. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

