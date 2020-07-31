You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of stealing COVID unit nurse's car from hospital parking lot
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man accused of stealing COVID unit nurse's car from hospital parking lot

{{featured_button_text}}

A nurse in the COVID-19 unit at CHI St. Elizabeth reported her car stolen from the hospital's parking garage while she worked.

The 23-year-old woman told police the keys to her black, 2018 Mazda CX-5 had been taken from her backpack in the locker room there on July 23, Officer Erin Spilker said. She discovered the keys missing that night when she got off work, then found that her car had been stolen and reported it to police.

Bradley Meier

Bradley Meier

Spilker said the investigation led to 38-year-old Bradley Meier's arrest Thursday. 

She said officers reviewed security footage, which showed the man who had stolen the vehicle. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, police spotted the car and stopped it near 40th and O streets and identified the driver, Meier, as the man seen in the video. 

Police arrested him on suspicion of felony theft by unlawful taking, driving during a 15-year license revocation and a warrant.

Spilker said he also was ticketed for misdemeanor theft for a gas drive off July 25. 

19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting; 20-year-old arrested
Police identify 23-year-old Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Lincoln man ticketed after gun discharged while cleaning it, hitting neighbor's home
Volunteer killed while clearing debris on Omaha freeway

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
8

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News