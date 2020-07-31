Lincoln man accused of stealing COVID unit nurse's car from hospital parking lot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A nurse in the COVID-19 unit at CHI St. Elizabeth reported her car stolen from the hospital's parking garage while she worked.

The 23-year-old woman told police the keys to her black, 2018 Mazda CX-5 had been taken from her backpack in the locker room there on July 23, Officer Erin Spilker said. She discovered the keys missing that night when she got off work, then found that her car had been stolen and reported it to police.

Spilker said the investigation led to 38-year-old Bradley Meier's arrest Thursday.

She said officers reviewed security footage, which showed the man who had stolen the vehicle. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, police spotted the car and stopped it near 40th and O streets and identified the driver, Meier, as the man seen in the video.

Police arrested him on suspicion of felony theft by unlawful taking, driving during a 15-year license revocation and a warrant.

Spilker said he also was ticketed for misdemeanor theft for a gas drive off July 25.

