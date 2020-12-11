Lincoln man accused of stealing $272K from aunt's estate

Prosecutors this week charged a 73-year-old Lincoln man with felony theft for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from his aunt's estate.
Ronald Melichar is set to make his first appearance in Lancaster County Court on Monday.
Lincoln police say on Jan. 1, Douglas Marolf, the attorney for Lucile Thaller's estate, made a report to them alleging that Melichar, Thaller's nephew and the former personal representative of her estate, had completed thousands of dollars of unauthorized transfers and withdrawals after she died Aug. 6, 2019.
When Marolf learned the estate wasn't being distributed to the heirs, he went to police.
They say the investigation showed that Melichar had made online transfers to his personal account, wrote checks to himself and made cash withdrawals, allegedly totaling $272,200. Police believe he lost the money gambling.
Although it hasn't sued Lincoln for its response to the protesters, the ACLU of Nebraska is involved in legal action against the city, representing Elise Poole, who was struck by a projectile in the face on the night of May 31.
The man ultimately was taken into custody on suspicion of a string of allegations, including felony fleeing arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI-third offense with refusal and resisting arrest.
The victim told police Aric Nicholas threatened to release a sex tape of her, which he'd taken without her consent, if she didn't have sex with him again. He pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted sex assault.