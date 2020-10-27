Lincoln man accused of spraying woman with lighter fluid as she held 3-year-old

A 32-year-old Lincoln man went to jail early Monday after allegedly spraying a woman with lighter fluid as she held her son and threatening to set her on fire.

Prosecutors charged Jessie M. Allen with terroristic threats and child abuse for the incident.

In the affidavit for Allen's arrest, police say they were called to an apartment in the 1700 block of Knox Street at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a 23-year-old woman's report.

She told police she and Allen had been arguing when he threw a broken screen door handle at her, then picked up a bottle of lighter fluid and sprayed her with it as she held her 3-year-old son.

She said he started a piece of paper on fire and chased her around the apartment with it, threatening to start her on fire.

He ultimately threw it in the sink, and she was able to put the fire out, according to court records.

The officer could smell the lighter fluid on the boy's coat.

At a hearing Monday, Lancaster County Judge Joseph Dalton set Allen's bond at $100,000.

