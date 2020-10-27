 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of spraying woman with lighter fluid as she held 3-year-old
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man accused of spraying woman with lighter fluid as she held 3-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}

A 32-year-old Lincoln man went to jail early Monday after allegedly spraying a woman with lighter fluid as she held her son and threatening to set her on fire.

Prosecutors charged Jessie M. Allen with terroristic threats and child abuse for the incident.

Jessie Allen

Jessie Allen

In the affidavit for Allen's arrest, police say they were called to an apartment in the 1700 block of Knox Street at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a 23-year-old woman's report.

She told police she and Allen had been arguing when he threw a broken screen door handle at her, then picked up a bottle of lighter fluid and sprayed her with it as she held her 3-year-old son.

She said he started a piece of paper on fire and chased her around the apartment with it, threatening to start her on fire. 

He ultimately threw it in the sink, and she was able to put the fire out, according to court records.

The officer could smell the lighter fluid on the boy's coat.

At a hearing Monday, Lancaster County Judge Joseph Dalton set Allen's bond at $100,000.

2 arrested in connection to string of Molotov cocktails in northeast Lincoln, police say
Lincoln police seek video of tire-slashing vandal
Inmate mistakenly released arrested in Omaha

Latest missing persons reports in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News