Lincoln man accused of spraying lighter fluid in home, threatening to burn it down

Police arrested a 21-year-old Lincoln man late Saturday after he allegedly threatened to burn down a mobile home, spraying lighter fluid on the walls.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just before midnight in the 2500 block of Theresa Street.

Police were called there on a disturbance and found a 20-year-old woman who said during an argument over rent money, her boyfriend, Kevin Avila, became upset and told her that if they couldn't live there, nobody could. Then, she said he got a bottle of lighter fluid and started spraying it through the trailer.

Police saw an empty bottle of lighter fluid on the floor by the door and splashes on the wall. The mobile home also smelled of lighter fluid.

Officers contacted Avila and arrested him on suspicion of attempted first-degree arson.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.