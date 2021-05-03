 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of spraying lighter fluid in home, threatening to burn it down
Lincoln man accused of spraying lighter fluid in home, threatening to burn it down

Police arrested a 21-year-old Lincoln man late Saturday after he allegedly threatened to burn down a mobile home, spraying lighter fluid on the walls.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just before midnight in the 2500 block of Theresa Street.

Police were called there on a disturbance and found a 20-year-old woman who said during an argument over rent money, her boyfriend, Kevin Avila, became upset and told her that if they couldn't live there, nobody could. Then, she said he got a bottle of lighter fluid and started spraying it through the trailer.

Kevin Avila

Police saw an empty bottle of lighter fluid on the floor by the door and splashes on the wall. The mobile home also smelled of lighter fluid. 

Officers contacted Avila and arrested him on suspicion of attempted first-degree arson. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

