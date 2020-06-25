Lincoln man accused of smashing phone and glass partition in jail lobby after release

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Lincoln man went back to jail after briefly getting out only to damage lobby areas at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said David Hefner first was arrested Sunday night after being spotted breaking out windows with rocks along O Street from 26th to 35th streets.

Hefner was charged Monday with felony criminal mischief on that allegation.

But on Tuesday night he landed in more legal trouble for the vandalism at the jail at 3801 W. O St.

Bonkiewicz said Hefner got out at 6:10 p.m., but while in a release lobby picked up a phone used to make calls to jail staff and tried to break a glass partition with it.

He said Hefner ran out the door when he saw corrections officers coming. But police found him later walking in the area.

Bonkiewicz said Hefner struggled briefly with officers but ultimately was taken back to the jail.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged him with two misdemeanors for it: criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Hefner since has bonded out.

