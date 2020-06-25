You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man accused of smashing phone and glass partition in jail lobby after release
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man accused of smashing phone and glass partition in jail lobby after release

{{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Lincoln man went back to jail after briefly getting out only to damage lobby areas at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said David Hefner first was arrested Sunday night after being spotted breaking out windows with rocks along O Street from 26th to 35th streets.

Hefner was charged Monday with felony criminal mischief on that allegation.

But on Tuesday night he landed in more legal trouble for the vandalism at the jail at 3801 W. O St.

64-year-old Lincoln man accused of possessing child porn

Bonkiewicz said Hefner got out at 6:10 p.m., but while in a release lobby picked up a phone used to make calls to jail staff and tried to break a glass partition with it.

He said Hefner ran out the door when he saw corrections officers coming. But police found him later walking in the area.

Bonkiewicz said Hefner struggled briefly with officers but ultimately was taken back to the jail. 

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged him with two misdemeanors for it: criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Hefner since has bonded out.

Lincoln man arrested in Texas, brought back to Nebraska on first-degree sex assault allegation
Bail set at $1M for physician charged in husband's shooting death on I-80
David Hefner

David Hefner

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News