Lincoln man accused of smashing out windows with his hands, assaulting officer

A 39-year-old Lincoln man went to court Monday on allegations that he punched out windows on a home in the University Place area, assaulted a relative and then a police officer on Sunday night.

Prosecutors charged David Hefner with third-degree assault on an officer for kicking an officer, a felony, and third-degree assault, trespassing and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to a home near 49th and Fremont streets shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance and arrived to find a 42-year-old man who told them Hefner, a relative, had tried to break in.

The victim said Hefner had punched him in the back of the head, then threw a landscaping brick at him before smashing out windows with his bare hands. He showed police a cellphone video of it.

Bonkiewicz said officers found Hefner near 56th and Superior streets with blood-soaked towels around his hands and took him to the hospital, where he was aggressive toward medical staff and kicked an officer in the thigh.

After he was released, he was taken to jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

