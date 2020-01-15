Lincoln man accused of shooting woman in the thigh

Prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old Lincoln man for allegedly shooting a woman in the thigh last November.

Ryan G. Long made his first court appearance on the second-degree assault charge Tuesday.

In court records, Lincoln police say a 20-year-old Lincoln woman told them she had been in a verbal argument with Long at about 4 a.m. Nov. 1, when he shot her with what she thought was a .22-caliber handgun.

She had been standing outside his Jeep parked near 21st and Garfield streets when it happened.

Police say the woman told them she didn't seek medical attention because she doesn't have insurance.

Friday afternoon, Lincoln police arrested Long on the allegations. Prosecutors charged him Tuesday.

If convicted, Long would face up to 20 years' imprisonment.

