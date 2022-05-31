 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man accused of shooting neighbor in the head with BB gun

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Police arrested a 54-year-old man Saturday night on suspicion of shooting his neighbor in the head with a BB gun.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said at 11:14 p.m. they were called to the 300 block of North 44th Street on a weapons violation, where a 50-year-old woman and her 48-year-old boyfriend said a neighbor had shot their home with a BB gun.

Police had been called to the same place three hours earlier about neighbors fighting.

Shaun Henry

Shaun Henry

Vollmer said the 48-year-old man told officers he had been struck in the head with a BB and they could see a cut behind his ear with what appeared to be a BB under his skin.

He said a review of home security cameras showed Henry going outside with a handgun-style BB gun before the sound of several shots could be heard and then going back inside.

Police arrested Henry on suspicion of second-degree assault and cited him for discharging a weapon when it's unsafe to do so and vandalism.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

