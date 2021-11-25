Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting teen on Jamaica North Trail

Man accused of sexual assault
A Lincoln man who is accused of sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
The 15-year-old underwent a sexual assault exam at Bryan West Campus shortly after she said Jered Badberg, 21, raped her just off the Jamaica North Trail in west Lincoln, according to an affidavit for the man’s arrest.
The girl told Lincoln Police Department investigators she had previously been in a relationship with Badberg and agreed to meet him at the trail site, according to the affidavit, where she told him “it’s not right for you to love a 15-year-old.”
Badberg then hit her, pulled her hair and sexually assaulted her, the girl told police. He denied having sexual contact with her.
The results of the girl’s exam showed evidence of Badberg’s DNA, according to the affidavit.
Badberg was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
Resident scammed out of $17K
A Lincoln resident is out $17,500 after a scammer contacted the 91-year-old by phone, posing as a Wells Fargo representative, and encouraged them to purchase gift cards from Hy-Vee.
LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said the victim purchased the gift cards and provided the card numbers to the scammer.
Vigil said the incident served as an unfortunate reminder of “similar scams that continue to plague our community.”
“If you are asked to purchase any form of gift cards — which is almost always not a legitimate request — please end the call and contact that business or organization directly to confirm the accuracy of the request,” he said.
One dead in Humboldt house fire
One person is dead after a fire at a home in Humboldt early on Thanksgiving morning.
First responders were dispatched to the home at 1055 Seventh St. just before 4:30 a.m. and found the residence fully engulfed in flames.
Fire departments from Humboldt, Dawson and Stella battled the fire, which reportedly spread to a neighboring shed.
In a news release, officials said an unidentified person is believed to have died in the fire. No other information was available.
Humboldt is 60 miles southeast of Lincoln