Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting teen on Jamaica North Trail
Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting teen on Jamaica North Trail

  • Updated
A Lincoln man who is accused to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The 15-year-old underwent a sexual assault exam at Bryan West Campus shortly after she said Jered Badberg, 21, raped her just off the Jamaica North Trail in west Lincoln, according to an affidavit for the man's arrest. 

The girl told Lincoln Police Department investigators she had previously been in a relationship with Badberg and agreed to meet him at the trail, according to the affidavit, where she told him "it's not right for you to love a 15-year-old." 

Badberg then hit her, pulled her hair and sexually assaulted her, the girl told police. The 21-year-old denied having sexual contact with her. 

The results of the girl's exam showed evidence of Badberg's DNA, according to the affidavit.

Badberg was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

