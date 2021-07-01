Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting teen faces more charges involving five new victims

The owner of a Lincoln candy and magic shop who in April was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting his foster son now faces more charges involving five additional teenage boys.

At least one of the additional five boys was also placed into Graciano Lopez's care by the state, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation into Lopez, 42, began when his foster son contacted the Department of Health and Human Services hotline March 19 to report that he'd been sexually abused, Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said in April.

Investigators interviewed and arrested Lopez on April 13 as police searched for additional victims.

Now, more than two months later, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has charged Lopez in cases involving five more boys between the ages of 11 and 15. Officer Erin Spilker said Lopez came in contact with some of the boys at Jolly Bean’s Magic Castle, 2332 N. Cotner Blvd., and through a lawn care business he operated, where he employed teenage boys.

Spilker said investigators weren't aware of the lawn care business when Lopez was first arrested in April.